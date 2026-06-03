10,033 Shares in Roku, Inc. $ROKU Acquired by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Roku by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,786 shares of the company's stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 49,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company's stock.

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Roku News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $133.46. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.58 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $137.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.46.

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Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 205,821 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,611,205.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,168,755. The trade was a 94.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $9,659,250.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 681,358 shares of company stock worth $75,642,627. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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