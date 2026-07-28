10,041 Shares in Timken Company (The) $TKR Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,041 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 734.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,286,250 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Timken by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,358,154 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $102,106,000 after purchasing an additional 753,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,644,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $44,421,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Timken by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 735,354 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $61,865,000 after purchasing an additional 515,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Timken from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TKR

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $1,747,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $30,845,323.44. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 37,181 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $4,362,818.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 206,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,225,429.70. This trade represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,144. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Stock Down 0.2%

Timken stock opened at $141.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Timken Company has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $146.37. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Timken's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timken Company will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Timken's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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