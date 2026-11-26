Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 180.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,376 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 101,328 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Progressive were worth $32,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,496,271,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Progressive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,526,959 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $5,794,814,000 after acquiring an additional 656,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,682,342,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,884.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 9,754,316 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,022,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,570,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $238.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $222.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.73. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $189.20 and a one year high of $241.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $266.00 to $222.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $233.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $285,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,437,362.98. The trade was a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Susan Griffith sold 37,338 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $8,195,691.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,553,641. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,013 shares of company stock worth $9,005,416. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance company best known for its personal and commercial auto insurance. It also offers coverage for motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, homes and other property, serving customers through direct sales and independent insurance agents. Founded in 1937, Progressive has grown into a nationwide insurer, with operations across the United States. Its products include auto policies for individuals and businesses, as well as property and specialty insurance.

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