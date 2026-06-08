10,175 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Bought by Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

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Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $232.81 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $231.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.04 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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