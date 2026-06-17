10,189 Shares in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM Purchased by Persistent Asset Partners Ltd

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 957 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

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Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5%

MIRM stock opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $114.99. The company's 50 day moving average price is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.67.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($13.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($12.68). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Mirum Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $2,875,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,309 shares in the company, valued at $18,622,574.56. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $469,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,010.16. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 8.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $136.00 target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

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