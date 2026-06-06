102,246 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Bought by PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,160,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators' holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.0%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $149.04 and a one year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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