Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN - Free Report) by 1,795.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,023,964 shares during the period. AxoGen accounts for about 1.6% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned 1.81% of AxoGen worth $45,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,123,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in AxoGen by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,780,992 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $74,659,000 after acquiring an additional 384,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AxoGen by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,391,654 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $64,280,000 after acquiring an additional 427,089 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 336.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,130,854 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $47,405,000 after acquiring an additional 871,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at $34,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company's stock.

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AxoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 1.21. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The business's 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on AxoGen from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AxoGen from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXGN

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

In other news, Director Joseph Tyndall sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $173,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,650 shares in the company, valued at $529,305. This trade represents a 24.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on repairing peripheral nerve injuries—damage to nerves outside the brain and spinal cord. Its products are used by surgeons in procedures intended to restore nerve function and sensation. The company's offerings include Avance Nerve Graft, a processed human nerve allograft used to bridge gaps in damaged nerves, and Axoguard products designed to protect, connect or cap nerves during repair. Axogen also provides education and support for healthcare professionals who use its nerve-repair solutions.

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