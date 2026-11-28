Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,708 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 1,025,701 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $141,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,933,523 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,197,181,000 after buying an additional 465,409 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 153.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,877,523 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,307,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214,420 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,664,021 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,321,265,000 after purchasing an additional 166,268 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,806,430 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $619,496,000 after purchasing an additional 251,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,648,795 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $593,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Investors following XOM have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil plans to invest $4 billion in Angola’s Block 15 redevelopment and reported a new hydrocarbon discovery, potentially expanding future production opportunities. XOM Boosts Angola Prospects With Kizomba Redevelopment & New Discovery

ExxonMobil plans to invest $4 billion in Angola’s Block 15 redevelopment and reported a new hydrocarbon discovery, potentially expanding future production opportunities. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil has outperformed oil and gas peers over the past three months, a sign of relative share-price strength, though it does not guarantee future performance. How Is ExxonMobil’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Oil & Gas Stocks

ExxonMobil has outperformed oil and gas peers over the past three months, a sign of relative share-price strength, though it does not guarantee future performance. Neutral Sentiment: DBS Bank initiated coverage with a “moderate buy” rating, offering a supportive but not strongly bullish analyst view. DBS Bank stock recommendations

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $160.18 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $114.61 and a 1-year high of $188.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.79 and a 200-day moving average of $156.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $653.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.89 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 10.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This is a boost from ExxonMobil's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ExxonMobil from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an integrated energy company whose operations span the oil and natural gas value chain. Its activities include exploring for and producing crude oil and natural gas, as well as refining and marketing fuels and manufacturing chemicals and other petroleum-based products. The company sells products such as gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, lubricants and petrochemical feedstocks. It also develops lower-emission technologies and businesses, including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and lithium-related activities.

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