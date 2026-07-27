103,000 Shares in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. $TBPH Purchased by Rangeley Capital LLC

Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Theravance Biopharma comprises approximately 1.5% of Rangeley Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rangeley Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Theravance Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 20,269.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBPH. BTIG Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JonesTrading lowered Theravance Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.40.

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Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 13,314 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $218,216.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 232,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,970.23. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 37,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $642,583.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,174,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155,965,701. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,011 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,309. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $16.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $21.03.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 104.34% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

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