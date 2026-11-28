State Street Corp cut its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,091,105 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,033,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.94% of Eastern Bankshares worth $232,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,672,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $38,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $37,479,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $34,427,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,472,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,740,000 after acquiring an additional 35,169 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $26.00 target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastern Bankshares has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EBC

Insider Transactions at Eastern Bankshares

In related news, President Quincy Miller sold 33,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $755,040.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 33,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $767,349.44. This trade represents a 49.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald Westermann sold 23,005 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $492,997.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,567.95. The trade was a 50.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,412 shares of company stock worth $1,474,598. Insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

EBC stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The firm's fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $310.60 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.04%. Research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Eastern Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Eastern Bank, a community bank founded in 1818. The company provides banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its services include consumer and commercial banking, lending, deposit accounts, cash management and wealth management. Through affiliated businesses, it also offers insurance services. Eastern Bank primarily serves customers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company expanded its regional presence through its 2023 acquisition of Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust.

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