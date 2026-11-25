Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) by 5,429.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053,849 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,034,789 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.35% of Fortive worth $57,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,854,000. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,326,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth $7,212,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.65. Fortive Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Fortive's dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 48,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,129,353.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 79,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,022.80. This trade represents a 37.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Mulhall sold 17,962 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $1,177,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 44,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,844.88. This represents a 28.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,600. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive is a global technology company that develops products and software for industrial, infrastructure and healthcare customers. Its businesses focus on helping organizations improve the safety, reliability and efficiency of their operations. Fortive's offerings include electronic test and measurement tools, industrial safety and gas-detection systems, and software for managing facilities, assets and construction projects. Its portfolio includes brands such as Fluke, Industrial Scientific, Gordian, Accruent and Provation.

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