Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,908 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 103,736 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $71,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company's stock.

Get PNC alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $291.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $269.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $305.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.04.

Read Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9%

PNC stock opened at $220.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $190.01 and a 12 month high of $258.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The PNC Financial Services Group's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio is 42.58%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Its businesses include retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, and asset management. PNC offers consumer and small-business deposit accounts, loans, credit cards, mortgages and digital banking services. For corporate and institutional clients, it provides lending, treasury management, capital markets and other financial services. Its asset management business offers investment and wealth management services to individuals and organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The PNC Financial Services Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The PNC Financial Services Group wasn't on the list.

While The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report