10,379 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ KMB opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $137.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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