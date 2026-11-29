Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,831 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,038,747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC's holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,879,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 350,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $1,492,000. Matthew 25 Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BROS opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $74.02. The firm's 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.08%. Dutch Bros's revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,032,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $46,171,021.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,366,580 shares in the company, valued at $61,127,123.40. This represents a 43.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 359,284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $16,070,773.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,366,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,127,123.40. The trade was a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 4,044,220 shares of company stock valued at $179,732,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc. operates and franchises drive-through beverage shops under the Dutch Bros Coffee brand. The company serves a range of drinks, including espresso-based coffees, cold brew, its proprietary Blue Rebel energy drinks, teas, lemonades and smoothies, along with a selection of food items. Brothers Dane and Travis Boersma founded Dutch Bros in 1992 as a pushcart espresso business in Grants Pass, Oregon. The company has since grown into a multi-state chain, with locations concentrated in the western United States and expansion into additional U.S. markets.

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