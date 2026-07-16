10,392 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Bought by Sharpepoint LLC

Sharpepoint LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,392 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000. Seagate Technology comprises about 2.4% of Sharpepoint LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,882,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,044 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $51,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,806 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $142,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,321 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total value of $6,540,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,016,580.48. This trade represents a 68.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,173,004.34. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $898.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $828.30 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $185.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 2.04. The business's 50 day moving average price is $887.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.82.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.Seagate Technology's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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