104,861 Shares in eToro Group Ltd. $ETOR Acquired by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of eToro Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in eToro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eToro Group by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in eToro Group by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,468 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in eToro Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in eToro Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETOR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eToro Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of eToro Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on eToro Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on eToro Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded eToro Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETOR

eToro Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETOR opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business's 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. eToro Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.66.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. eToro Group had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eToro Group Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at eToro Group

In other news, CEO Hedva Ber sold 55,160 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,311,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $865,654. The trade was a 72.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Shalev Eddy sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $4,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 296,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,101.54. This represents a 25.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

eToro Group Profile

eToro Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ETOR is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR - Free Report).

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