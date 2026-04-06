105,000 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Purchased by Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd.

Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 105,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,130,000. PayPal comprises approximately 2.8% of Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of PayPal by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of PayPal from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered PayPal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut PayPal from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company's fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.35%.

More PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $1,361,317.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,113.34. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $98,763.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,992.20. This trade represents a 65.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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