10,525 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Bought by Gunderson Capital Management LLC

Gunderson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,525 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,200,579.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,736.72. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $870,507.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,776,015.10. The trade was a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 141,069 shares of company stock worth $107,161,712 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $831.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $899.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company's fifty day moving average price is $818.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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