10,608 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,608 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $113,743,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3,811.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 311,383 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,423 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,356,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 28,466.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193,392 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 192,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,212 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 172,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company's stock.

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Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.3%

AMG opened at $340.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.99 and a twelve month high of $363.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 35.55%.The company had revenue of $544.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $544.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 34.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $362.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMG

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, Director G. Staley Cates acquired 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $305.83 per share, for a total transaction of $458,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,958,841.15. This trade represents a 30.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Annette Franqui bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.88 per share, for a total transaction of $228,660.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $598,174.56. The trade was a 61.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,719. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc NYSE: AMG is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates' distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company's core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

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