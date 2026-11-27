Prospera Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Prospera Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prospera Capital Management LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $27,338,370,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $18,306,443,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $6,928,664,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,653,812,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,000,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $489.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $349.20 and a fifty-two week high of $559.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $519.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. Microsoft's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 20.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $43,388,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,763 shares in the company, valued at $244,092,173.98. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Amy Hood sold 7,305 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $3,976,622.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 548,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $298,364,297.67. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,809 shares of company stock worth $74,769,646. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Latest Microsoft News

Here's some of the latest news about MSFT:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow last quarter despite spending $45.2 billion on capital expenditures. Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached $677 billion—evidence of demand that could help justify the AI investment. Article: Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?

Microsoft generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow last quarter despite spending $45.2 billion on capital expenditures. Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached $677 billion—evidence of demand that could help justify the AI investment. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft can accept trailing frontier AI labs by three to six months if it can do so with a fraction of their computing costs. That approach may help contain spending, though investors may weigh the cost savings against the risk of falling behind. Article: Microsoft Stocks Slip While Nadella Backs Cheaper In-House AI Models

CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft can accept trailing frontier AI labs by three to six months if it can do so with a fraction of their computing costs. That approach may help contain spending, though investors may weigh the cost savings against the risk of falling behind. Negative Sentiment: AI-related capital spending and the depreciation expense associated with infrastructure investment remain potential headwinds for near-term cash flow and profits. These concerns may weigh on sentiment even as Azure growth and cash generation remain strong. Article: Is Microsoft Stock Worth Owning as AI Capex Weighs on Free Cash Flow?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research upgraded Microsoft from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $665.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $612.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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