Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,675 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 106,614 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in FedEx were worth $23,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,347 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.1% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,347 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 106.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tracy Brightman sold 26,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.68, for a total transaction of $8,427,171.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,877,746.60. This represents a 68.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Adams sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.06, for a total transaction of $955,618.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,531.36. The trade was a 23.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 46,387 shares of company stock valued at $14,681,426 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $311.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.29. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $345.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The shipping service provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.40. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. HSBC raised FedEx from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded FedEx from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FedEx from $399.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $359.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on FDX

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global transportation, e-commerce and business services company. Its offerings include express and ground package delivery, freight transportation, supply chain services, and logistics solutions for businesses and individuals. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971, FedEx began operations in 1973 and built its business around time-sensitive air delivery. The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and serves customers in more than 220 countries and territories.

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