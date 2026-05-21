10,669 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,669 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $32,620,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $21,177,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,104,963,000 after buying an additional 620,463 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Walt Disney by 119.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 147,521 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 80,395 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney is sending The Mandalorian and Grogu to theaters, betting that the first new “Star Wars” movie in seven years and the popularity of Baby Yoda can revive interest in the franchise and support box office momentum. Reuters article

Disney is sending The Mandalorian and Grogu to theaters, betting that the first new “Star Wars” movie in seven years and the popularity of Baby Yoda can revive interest in the franchise and support box office momentum. Positive Sentiment: Disney continues to highlight new and refreshed park attractions, including the updated Cinderella Castle look, the return of Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster with The Muppets, and additional summer offerings across all four Disney World parks, which may support park traffic and consumer spending. Article link

Disney continues to highlight new and refreshed park attractions, including the updated Cinderella Castle look, the return of Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster with The Muppets, and additional summer offerings across all four Disney World parks, which may support park traffic and consumer spending. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Disney to $6.86 from $6.63, slightly above the Street’s current consensus, which suggests improving profit expectations. Analyst note reference

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Disney to $6.86 from $6.63, slightly above the Street’s current consensus, which suggests improving profit expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary on Disney’s valuation and mixed share performance reflects a market still debating the upside from streaming and ESPN-related narratives, rather than a clear new catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

Recent commentary on Disney’s valuation and mixed share performance reflects a market still debating the upside from streaming and ESPN-related narratives, rather than a clear new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Disney is facing multiple lawsuits over facial recognition technology used at its California parks, including a reported $5 million class-action claim, which could create legal costs and reputational pressure. AOL article

Disney is facing multiple lawsuits over facial recognition technology used at its California parks, including a reported $5 million class-action claim, which could create legal costs and reputational pressure. Negative Sentiment: Coverage citing geopolitical tensions as a headwind for Disney in Q1 points to macro uncertainty that could continue to affect parts of the business, especially international operations. Yahoo Finance article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.7%

DIS stock opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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