106,926 Shares in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Bought by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 106,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,349,000. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.11% of Encompass Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Encompass Health by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,470 shares of the company's stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,197 shares of the company's stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 667.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company's stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Encompass Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.77 and a twelve month high of $127.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Encompass Health's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Encompass Health's payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,382.80. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHC. TD Cowen began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price objective on Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $143.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EHC

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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