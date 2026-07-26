10,739 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,739 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $373.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $366.00 and a one year high of $651.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Synopsys's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $570.06.

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Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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