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10,755 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Purchased by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Expedia Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. opened a new position in Expedia Group, buying 10,755 shares worth about $3.05 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Expedia continues to attract institutional interest, with several other investors increasing or adding stakes and 90.76% of the stock now held by institutions.
  • The company has been active on the business front, including an agreement to acquire CarTrawler and new AI-powered travel tools, while analysts remain mixed with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.42.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,755 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,042 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Expedia Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Argus cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $345.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $284.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Key Headlines Impacting Expedia Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $217.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business's 50 day moving average price is $236.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.45. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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