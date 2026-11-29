Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,950 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $33,260,000. Labcorp comprises approximately 1.0% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aquatic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Labcorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Labcorp by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,831 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $285,874,000 after acquiring an additional 492,375 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Labcorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 679,807 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $209,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management LLC Investment Advisor purchased a new stake in Labcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Labcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,125,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Labcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,460,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Summy sold 4,221 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.41, for a total transaction of $1,576,163.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,034.14. The trade was a 37.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Caveney sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.04, for a total transaction of $744,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,858,446.48. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 14,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,215 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Labcorp Stock Up 0.4%

Labcorp stock opened at $370.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.41. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $245.00 and a one year high of $378.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.79 and a 200 day moving average of $296.98.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.88%. Labcorp's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Labcorp from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Labcorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Labcorp from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Labcorp from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $369.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Labcorp

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp is a global life sciences company that provides diagnostic laboratory services and testing to patients, physicians, hospitals, employers and other organizations. Its services include routine and specialty testing, pathology, and testing in areas such as genetics, oncology and infectious disease. The company also supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology research with laboratory services for drug development, including testing and related clinical-trial support. Its work helps customers make decisions about patient care and evaluate potential medicines and treatments.

See Also

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