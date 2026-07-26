10,819 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Bought by Gibbs Wealth Management

Gibbs Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,819 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financially Speaking Inc increased its stake in Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50 day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Reuters article

Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. CNBC article

Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted stronger data-center and AI demand, along with early progress in Intel’s foundry business and 18A manufacturing roadmap. MarketWatch/Fool article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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