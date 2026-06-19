10,821 Shares in Adobe Inc. $ADBE Acquired by MidFirst Bank

MidFirst Bank bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,821 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $3,787,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $195.64 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $241.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.12 and a 52-week high of $392.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Evercore set a $225.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $278.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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