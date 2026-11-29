State Street Corp lessened its stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI - Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,821,240 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,831,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.84% of Rigetti Computing worth $201,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company's stock.

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Rigetti Computing Trading Up 8.0%

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 737.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rigetti Computing from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $31.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rigetti Computing

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

In related news, CEO Subodh Kulkarni sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $1,881,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 140,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,644.48. This represents a 46.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeffrey Bertelsen sold 3,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $30,996.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,245.52. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,492 shares of company stock worth $2,579,448. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Rigetti Computing News

These are some of the RGTI news items that stood out recently:

Rigetti Computing Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc. develops superconducting quantum computers and related technologies. Its work spans the design and fabrication of quantum processors, as well as the software and control systems used to operate them. The company offers access to its quantum systems through Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services, which enables users to run quantum programs over the cloud. Rigetti also provides quantum computing systems for customers seeking access to hardware on their own premises. Founded in 2013 by physicist Chad Rigetti, the company is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

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