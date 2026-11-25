Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,384 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $24,981,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,506 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,856 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 109.6% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 36,985 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.89.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $144,122,997.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,336,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,187,310.22. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $7,648,787.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 765,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,595,812.15. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

These are some of the NVDA news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Huang’s return restores leadership continuity and eased a major concern for investors, helping spark Monday’s sharp rebound. Some analysts also see potential upside, with Wedbush maintaining an Outperform rating and $293 price target. Article: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang comeback could ease AI industry policy risks

Huang’s return restores leadership continuity and eased a major concern for investors, helping spark Monday’s sharp rebound. Some analysts also see potential upside, with Wedbush maintaining an Outperform rating and $293 price target. Positive Sentiment: The business backdrop remains strong: NVIDIA recently reported quarterly revenue of $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and raised its fiscal 2028 revenue-growth outlook to about 75%. Article: Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Now That Jensen Huang Is Back in Charge?

The business backdrop remains strong: NVIDIA recently reported quarterly revenue of $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and raised its fiscal 2028 revenue-growth outlook to about 75%. Negative Sentiment: Investors are reassessing Monday’s rally as political criticism and questions about the abrupt CEO reversal keep uncertainty high. Huang is also expected to face congressional scrutiny, while investigations into alleged chip diversions to China continue. Article: Jensen Huang is back as CEO; so why is Nvidia stock falling again?

NVIDIA Trading Down 5.9%

NVDA opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.96. The company has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $124.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.74%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation develops graphics processing units (GPUs), accelerated computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993, the company first became widely known for GPUs used in PC gaming and professional graphics. Its technology now also supports artificial intelligence, scientific computing and other data-intensive applications. NVIDIA's offerings include GeForce products for gaming, data-center GPUs and systems for AI workloads, and networking products that connect computing infrastructure.

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