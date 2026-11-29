Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100,000 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $95,557,000. Baidu comprises about 1.3% of Appaloosa LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Appaloosa LP owned about 0.32% of Baidu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 307.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,209,089 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $138,187,000 after buying an additional 912,638 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 110.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,789 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $28,206,000 after buying an additional 129,789 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,089,000. AI Squared Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Baidu by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd now owns 156,308 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $17,864,000 after acquiring an additional 91,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 19,231.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 123,526 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $14,118,000 after acquiring an additional 122,887 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Arete Research lowered Baidu from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Nomura dropped their price target on Baidu from $154.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Baidu from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. StoneX cut their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.31.

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Baidu Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $165.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average of $107.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. is a Chinese technology company best known for its internet search engine and related online services. Founded in 2000 by Robin Li and Eric Xu, the company is headquartered in Beijing and serves users and businesses primarily in China. Baidu's services include its search platform, Baidu App and online maps, as well as online marketing tools for advertisers. The company also provides cloud computing and artificial intelligence services, including its ERNIE generative AI models and tools.

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