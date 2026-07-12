11,028 Shares in Icon Plc $ICLR Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,028 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icon by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Icon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Icon from $164.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Icon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $173.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on ICLR

Icon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.72. 308,538 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,130. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $211.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average of $137.47.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.07. Icon had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Icon Profile

Icon plc NASDAQ: ICLR is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon's service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

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