111 Capital Decreases Stake in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

111 Capital lowered its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. 111 Capital's holdings in McDonald's were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in McDonald's by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $279.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.97 and a 200 day moving average of $307.54. The company has a market capitalization of $198.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $271.85 and a 1-year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total value of $93,276.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,166,370.74. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,594 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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