111 Capital Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

111 Capital increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.8% of 111 Capital's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 111 Capital's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 32,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 200,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $42,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 10.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $466.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.48 billion, a PE ratio of 152.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.06 and a twelve month high of $546.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Oppenheimer cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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