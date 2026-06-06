111 Capital Sells 1,365 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

111 Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of 111 Capital's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 111 Capital's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graney & King LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Seneschal Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seneschal Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 655 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the retailer's stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0%

COST stock opened at $971.87 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,006.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $963.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,096.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,088.00 to $1,159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,060.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COST

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Costco Wholesale

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Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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