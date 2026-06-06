111 Capital Sells 8,152 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

111 Capital decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,768 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,152 shares during the period. 111 Capital's holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,772,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $35,894,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,182,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,049,984.75. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,206,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,708,753.58. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,612,370 shares of company stock worth $217,546,338. 27.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ABNB opened at $133.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $147.25. The stock's 50 day moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.65. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Morgan Stanley lowered Airbnb from an "underweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.76.

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Trending Headlines about Airbnb

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Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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