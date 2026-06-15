11,199 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,199 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 107.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 296 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 536.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2,112.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $61,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $120.29.

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Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN opened at $117.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company's fifty day moving average price is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.90. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $137.62. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares in the company, valued at $131,625. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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