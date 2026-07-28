112,080 Shares in Moody's Corporation $MCO Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,080 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $48,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Moody's as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Moody's by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 363 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody's by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody's by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Moody's by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody's by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total transaction of $684,194.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,067,397.71. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $900,534.95. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,495,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $486.05 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $465.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody's Corporation has a twelve month low of $402.28 and a twelve month high of $546.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 80.35%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.500-17.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moody's Corporation will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Moody's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Moody's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moody's from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Moody's from $557.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Moody's from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody's has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $553.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moody's

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report).

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