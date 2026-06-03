11,230 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR Bought by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,230 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $152.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $142.18 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $139.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $125.71 and a 52-week high of $155.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $856.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $851.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 27.66%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio is 145.29%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,495 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,609.60. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

See Also

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