113,156 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 113,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,572,000. PepsiCo comprises about 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company's stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 22.3% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the company's stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 713.3% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 16,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $267,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.3%

PEP opened at $136.64 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $150.93. The stock has a market cap of $186.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought an unusually large number of PepsiCo call options, with call volume running about 70% above average, signaling bullish trading activity and expectations for upside.

Investors bought an unusually large number of PepsiCo call options, with call volume running about 70% above average, signaling bullish trading activity and expectations for upside. Positive Sentiment: News that Quaker Oats plans a major expansion at PepsiCo’s North Texas facility could be viewed as a long-term growth and capacity positive. PepsiCo's Quaker Oats plans major expansion at its North Texas facility

News that Quaker Oats plans a major expansion at PepsiCo’s North Texas facility could be viewed as a long-term growth and capacity positive. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo is still trading near the lower end of its 52-week range, which reflects recent weakness, but also leaves room for a rebound if sentiment improves.

PepsiCo is still trading near the lower end of its 52-week range, which reflects recent weakness, but also leaves room for a rebound if sentiment improves. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed multiple PepsiCo earnings estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, which may pressure the stock by reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum.

Zacks Research trimmed multiple PepsiCo earnings estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, which may pressure the stock by reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reports that PepsiCo will cease warehouse operations at an Oklahoma production site may raise concerns about restructuring or operational disruption. PepsiCo to cease warehouse operations at Oklahoma production site

Reports that PepsiCo will cease warehouse operations at an Oklahoma production site may raise concerns about restructuring or operational disruption. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha article argued PepsiCo should be downgraded to “Sell,” reflecting continued skepticism about the stock’s near-term return potential. PepsiCo: 'Upgrading' From Strong Sell To Sell, But I Still Expect Frozen Returns

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $183.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

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