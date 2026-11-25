TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,322,877 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.1% of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,192,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montgomery Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $26,000. Frankly Finances LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $37,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 37.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software giant's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $496.13 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $349.20 and a 1 year high of $559.15. The company has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $519.56 and a 200 day moving average of $444.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.46%.

Microsoft News Roundup

These are some of the MSFT news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that Microsoft’s Project Helix development is refocusing on a more traditional gaming console supported the stock, though the report does not indicate a product launch or financial impact. Article: Microsoft Stock Rises on Project Helix Reports

Reports that Microsoft’s Project Helix development is refocusing on a more traditional gaming console supported the stock, though the report does not indicate a product launch or financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft and Audi are bringing secure, voice-first Microsoft 365 access to select 2026-model vehicles. The partnership demonstrates another potential use for Microsoft’s AI and productivity software, but the near-term revenue contribution is unclear. Article: Audi, Cerence AI and Microsoft Launch Mobile Work Agent

Microsoft and Audi are bringing secure, voice-first Microsoft 365 access to select 2026-model vehicles. The partnership demonstrates another potential use for Microsoft’s AI and productivity software, but the near-term revenue contribution is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Technology stocks fell late Tuesday, creating broader sector pressure. Investor concerns about Microsoft’s large AI spending commitments—and whether cloud growth and AI monetization will justify them—remain an additional risk to sentiment. Article: Tech Stocks Fall Late Afternoon

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut Microsoft from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $650.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $625.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $612.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,892,772. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Hood sold 41,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.27, for a total value of $20,764,903.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 533,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $265,888,830.48. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 147,809 shares of company stock worth $74,769,646 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops software, cloud services, devices, and digital solutions for consumers, businesses, and public-sector organizations. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, LinkedIn, GitHub, Surface devices, and Xbox gaming products and services. Microsoft also provides business software, cybersecurity tools, and artificial intelligence technologies.

Further Reading

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