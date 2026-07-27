1,136,200 Shares in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG Bought by Troluce Capital Advisors LLC

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,136,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,110,000. Corebridge Financial comprises 1.7% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Corebridge Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,684 shares of the company's stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Ditillo sold 4,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 128,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,590. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRBG

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $31.28 on Monday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 1.20%.The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Corebridge Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial NYSE: CRBG is a publicly traded provider of retirement, life insurance and asset management solutions. Formed from the separation of American International Group’s life and retirement operations, Corebridge focuses on helping individuals, employers and institutions manage retirement income, protect against longevity and mortality risks, and invest long-term savings. The company operates under a unified brand that brings together insurance products and investment capabilities to deliver integrated financial solutions.

Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corebridge Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corebridge Financial wasn't on the list.

While Corebridge Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here