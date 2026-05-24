11,400 Shares in Biogen Inc. $BIIB Purchased by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,447,092 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,070,514,000 after acquiring an additional 157,857 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,418,127 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $338,731,000 after acquiring an additional 98,001 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 30.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,581 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $248,809,000 after acquiring an additional 418,776 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Biogen by 10.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,399 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $223,203,000 after buying an additional 146,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Biogen by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 947,494 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $166,900,000 after buying an additional 176,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Biogen from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "reduce" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Biogen from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering set a $201.00 price objective on Biogen in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

Key Biogen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Biogen Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $193.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.48 and a 200-day moving average of $180.75. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.05 and a 52 week high of $205.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.The business's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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