Galaxy Digital Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,430 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Southern Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 26,643 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

These are some of the INTC headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Chip stocks participated in a wider market rebound, lifting Intel alongside other semiconductor names. Intel’s recent updates—including Microsoft’s use of its EMIB advanced-packaging technology for Azure silicon and multi-year Xeon supply plans—may also be sustaining investor interest. Article: Intel rises as chip rebound and foundry momentum stay in focus

Chip stocks participated in a wider market rebound, lifting Intel alongside other semiconductor names. Intel’s recent updates—including Microsoft’s use of its EMIB advanced-packaging technology for Azure silicon and multi-year Xeon supply plans—may also be sustaining investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say court filings in a Delaware shareholder case describe the Commerce Department’s position that a government equity arrangement was not negotiated; a hearing is scheduled for December 10. The issue may keep attention on the terms and governance implications of Washington’s stake. Article: Court filings detail Washington’s stake push

Reports say court filings in a Delaware shareholder case describe the Commerce Department’s position that a government equity arrangement was not negotiated; a hearing is scheduled for December 10. The issue may keep attention on the terms and governance implications of Washington’s stake. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized an existing securities class action covering investors who acquired Intel shares from July 23 through October 29, 2026, with a January 12, 2027 lead-plaintiff deadline. The repeated notices add a reputational and legal overhang, though they do not establish that the allegations are proven. Article: Intel securities class action notice

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Lip Tan acquired 150,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $9,709,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,464,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,808,024.37. The trade was a 11.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Intel from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.93.

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Intel Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.42. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

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