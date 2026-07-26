Go Pro
→ The invention Elon called the greatest in history (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

114,652 Shares in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited $GNK Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Genco Shipping & Trading logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HSBC Holdings PLC disclosed a new first-quarter stake in Genco Shipping & Trading, buying 114,652 shares worth about $2.55 million and representing 0.26% of the company.
  • Genco Shipping reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $0.26 versus the $0.07 consensus estimate and revenue of $114.43 million, up 60.6% year over year.
  • The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, equal to an annualized yield of 5.2%, while analysts currently rate the stock a “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $23.67.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,652 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.26% of Genco Shipping & Trading as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GNK

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

NYSE:GNK opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.73 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Genco Shipping & Trading's dividend payout ratio is currently 368.42%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a leading global owner and operator of drybulk vessels, providing seaborne transportation services for major commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. The company's fleet comprises Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels, which are chartered to a broad base of international charterers under both spot and period contracts. Genco's focus on modern, fuel-efficient tonnage supports reliable cargo delivery across a variety of trade routes and market conditions.

In addition to vessel ownership and operation, Genco offers ship management, maintenance and technical support services designed to maximize fleet performance and safety.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Genco Shipping & Trading Right Now?

Before you consider Genco Shipping & Trading, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Genco Shipping & Trading wasn't on the list.

While Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines