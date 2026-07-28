114,800 Shares in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,553,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.22% of Everus Construction Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $184,838,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Everus Construction Group by 147,209.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,260,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,889,000 after buying an additional 1,260,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Everus Construction Group by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,795,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,984,000 after buying an additional 832,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,280,916 shares of the company's stock worth $151,225,000 after acquiring an additional 670,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 642,250 shares of the company's stock worth $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 397,268 shares during the last quarter.

Everus Construction Group Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE ECG opened at $127.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.10. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.51 and a 12 month high of $171.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 2.23.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.33. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECG shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Glj Research assumed coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Everus Construction Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Everus Construction Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Everus Construction Group from $115.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.67.

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Everus Construction Group Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

See Also

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