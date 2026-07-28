11,532 Shares in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 16.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,373 shares of the company's stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Gibbs Wealth Management raised its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 187.6% during the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 8,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,033,000 after purchasing an additional 64,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,244 shares of the company's stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of BJ opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.22.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ's Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,812.07. The trade was a 44.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report).

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