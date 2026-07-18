11,564 Shares in McKesson Corporation $MCK Purchased by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,007,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company's stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company's stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts: Sign Up

McKesson Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MCK stock opened at $842.14 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $637.00 and a twelve month high of $999.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $771.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $838.33. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.56, for a total transaction of $6,715,898.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,081.64. This represents a 58.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total value of $101,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $482,848. This represents a 17.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,748 shares of company stock worth $22,262,035 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of McKesson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $960.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCK

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McKesson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McKesson wasn't on the list.

While McKesson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here