116,075 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Purchased by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 116,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,658,000.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $145.98 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $139.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 2,460 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,595,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,267,850. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth I. Chenault sold 8,346 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,251,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,131,850. This represents a 16.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,325,429 shares of company stock worth $321,925,435. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. CICC Research started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $152 price target , implying modest upside from recent levels and signaling that analysts still see value in the shares. Article link

Wedbush initiated coverage with a rating and a , implying modest upside from recent levels and signaling that analysts still see value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed its buy rating on Airbnb, supporting the view that Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Article link

Jefferies reaffirmed its rating on Airbnb, supporting the view that Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching Airbnb’s upcoming fiscal second-quarter earnings report, with analysts expecting double-digit earnings growth ; results will likely determine whether the stock can extend recent momentum. Article link

Investors are watching Airbnb’s upcoming fiscal second-quarter earnings report, with analysts expecting ; results will likely determine whether the stock can extend recent momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb co-founder Joseph Gebbia sold about $39 million in stock under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While not necessarily a bearish signal, insider selling can create some investor caution. Article link

Airbnb co-founder Joseph Gebbia sold about in stock under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While not necessarily a bearish signal, insider selling can create some investor caution. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky’s X account was reportedly hacked and used to promote crypto tokenization posts. The incident does not directly affect fundamentals, but it is a reputational and security-related distraction for the company. Article link

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here