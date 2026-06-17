11,619 Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Purchased by Titan Wealth CI Ltd

Titan Wealth CI Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,619 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $5,620,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.2% of Titan Wealth CI Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $38,064,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $31,018,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $620.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $536.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $544.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.30. The firm has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

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About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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